UrduPoint.com

Children Gets Free Education Material Under Mera-Ghar, Mera-School Program In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Under the "Mera-Ghar , Mera- school Program" in Balochistan, Jandran Welfare Foundation Balochistan and Dosti Welfare Organization Pakistan Wednesday distributed about 400 white boards and 1500 starter kits among students in Government Schools, Madrassas and Dosti One Room Schools in Kohlu District.

District Education Officer (DEO) Hafeezullah Marree, Principal Model High School Abdul Ghani Baghlani, Executive Director Jandran Welfare Foundation Abdul Razzaq Khetran, and District Coordinator Jandran Welfare Foundation Muhammad Yousuf distributed teaching materials to teachers of multiple government schools.

Thanking the Welfare Organizations, District Education Officer (DHO) Hafeezullah Marree said, in backward areas like Kohlu, government schools, religious schools and private schools have started teaching through Dosti Welfare Organization and Jandran Welfare Foundation.

Abdul Razzaq Khetran, Director of Jandran Welfare Foundation said the global pandemic of coronavirus affected all walks of life including the education system.

He said Dosti Welfare Organization is providing white boards to students at their homes in the country under Mera-Ghar Mera-School Program.

He said, white boards would be distributed in remote and backward areas of Kohlu which would benefit about 3697 male and female students.

The program aims to promote educational activities for children affected by the closure of schools due to the coronavirus, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

