UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Health Top Priority: CP&WB Chairperson

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Children health top priority: CP&WB chairperson

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has said children health is top priority and all preventive measures were being taken by the Bureau in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has said children health is top priority and all preventive measures were being taken by the Bureau in this regard.

Chairing a departmental meeting here on Tuesday to formulate a strategy after the government announced 14-day lockdown, she said that staff would be available at the Bureau for 24 hours to take care of children during this period of time.

She said that medical staff was screening children on daily basis. She said that employees, who perform duty during lockdown, would also be given an allowance. She added that isolation room for children had also been set up at the Bureau office.

The chairperson said: "The CP&WB is a welfare organisation where a large number of children are living and it is our core responsibility to take care of all of them."All CP&WB officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

All Government Top

Recent Stories

ESMA includes brand of hand sanitiser in &#039;Man ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

31 minutes ago

176 arrested on violation of section 144

1 minute ago

Operations at Karachi Port Trust continue to ensur ..

1 minute ago

Governor Mohammad Sarwar launches anti-choronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges people to confine themselv ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.