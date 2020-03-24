Children health top priority: CP&WB chairperson

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has said children health is top priority and all preventive measures were being taken by the Bureau in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed has said children health is top priority and all preventive measures were being taken by the Bureau in this regard.

Chairing a departmental meeting here on Tuesday to formulate a strategy after the government announced 14-day lockdown, she said that staff would be available at the Bureau for 24 hours to take care of children during this period of time.

She said that medical staff was screening children on daily basis. She said that employees, who perform duty during lockdown, would also be given an allowance. She added that isolation room for children had also been set up at the Bureau office.

The chairperson said: "The CP&WB is a welfare organisation where a large number of children are living and it is our core responsibility to take care of all of them."All CP&WB officers also attended the meeting.