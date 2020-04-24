UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children, Heirs Of Police Martyrs Get Orders Of Promotions, Appointments As ASIs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:14 PM

Children, heirs of police martyrs get orders of promotions, appointments as ASIs

In Kohat, children and heirs of 13 police martyrs have been appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other already appointed got promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspector

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ): In Kohat, children and heirs of 13 police martyrs have been appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other already appointed got promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema has handed over the promotion and appointment letters and orders to the children and heirs of 13 martyred police personnel of Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

In this regard, a grand function was held at Regional Police Office Kohat in which District Police Officer Kohat Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman, Office Superintendent Noor Afghan, PSO to DIG Razi Gul, PA to D IG Nafees Khan, children and heirs of martyrs participated.

Allocated by the provincial government in recognition of the sacrifices of police martyrs by recruiting of 13 children and heirs of 13 martyred police personnel of Kohat region to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the light of recent approval regarding appointment of 129 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) on Martyrs Quota and Police Policy Board meeting held on Force Welfare Agenda.

In this regard, Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema has distributed appointment and promotion orders among 13 candidates who are suitable and qualified in all respects and meet the criteria for recruitment on Martyrs Quota.

Addressing the function, Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema defended the country and the people offerings of their lives and property of their duty to protect workers, police presented a tribute to the martyrs' sacrifices by in rolling children and heirs of these martyrs.

He said that police martyrs are the benefactors and heroes of the entire nation due to whose everlasting sacrifices the tide of terrorism was broken and lasting peace was established. He said that a transparent system has been devised for the welfare and care of the families of police martyrs.

Thanks to them, the families of the martyrs are being brought closer to them and all kinds of reliefs are being provided to them and steps are being taken to solve their problems at their doorsteps. DIG Kohat also apprised the participants about the steps taken by the Provincial Police Policy Board for the welfare of children and families of police martyrs and police personnel.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Hangu Kohat Karak All Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

27 seconds ago

Experts trash Trump idea of injecting disinfectant ..

1 minute ago

Distt admin to ensure implementation of precaution ..

1 minute ago

Cleaning Products Maker Urges Buyers Not to Inject ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says Forecasts of National Wealth Fund's L ..

1 minute ago

Hungary signs China-backed Budapest-Belgrade rail ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.