Children, heirs of police martyrs get orders of promotions, appointments as ASIs

In Kohat, children and heirs of 13 police martyrs have been appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other already appointed got promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspector

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ): In Kohat, children and heirs of 13 police martyrs have been appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and other already appointed got promotion to the rank of Sub-Inspectors.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema has handed over the promotion and appointment letters and orders to the children and heirs of 13 martyred police personnel of Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

In this regard, a grand function was held at Regional Police Office Kohat in which District Police Officer Kohat Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman, Office Superintendent Noor Afghan, PSO to DIG Razi Gul, PA to D IG Nafees Khan, children and heirs of martyrs participated.

Allocated by the provincial government in recognition of the sacrifices of police martyrs by recruiting of 13 children and heirs of 13 martyred police personnel of Kohat region to the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the light of recent approval regarding appointment of 129 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) on Martyrs Quota and Police Policy Board meeting held on Force Welfare Agenda.

In this regard, Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema has distributed appointment and promotion orders among 13 candidates who are suitable and qualified in all respects and meet the criteria for recruitment on Martyrs Quota.

Addressing the function, Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema defended the country and the people offerings of their lives and property of their duty to protect workers, police presented a tribute to the martyrs' sacrifices by in rolling children and heirs of these martyrs.

He said that police martyrs are the benefactors and heroes of the entire nation due to whose everlasting sacrifices the tide of terrorism was broken and lasting peace was established. He said that a transparent system has been devised for the welfare and care of the families of police martyrs.

Thanks to them, the families of the martyrs are being brought closer to them and all kinds of reliefs are being provided to them and steps are being taken to solve their problems at their doorsteps. DIG Kohat also apprised the participants about the steps taken by the Provincial Police Policy Board for the welfare of children and families of police martyrs and police personnel.