Children Hospital observes Kashmir Solidarity on Defence Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The staff and administration of Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health observed Kashmir Solidarity and Defence Day on Friday.

Dean of the institute Mukhtar Rao, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Mazharul Haq, paramedical staff, doctors, nurses and other officials of the hospital attended the ceremony.

The speakers of the ceremony paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the country.