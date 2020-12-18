'Children hospital provides best treatment facilities to patients'

The Children Hospital Faisalabad is providing the best treatment facilities of all ailments of children with modern machinery and the latest equipments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Children Hospital Faisalabad is providing the best treatment facilities of all ailments of children with modern machinery and the latest equipments.

This was stated by Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar on Friday.

He said the hospital was equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, adding that the latest technology and medical machinery of international standard in Asia was installed while steps were also being taken to further improvement.

Now a pharmacy had also been set up in the hospital, he said and added endoscopy facility had been provided for the latest treatment of gastrointestinal, intestinal and liver diseases.

He appreciated the steps taken by the government to equip the hospital with modernfacilities and said efforts would continue to maintain high standard of services as well as to expandmodern diagnostic facilities.