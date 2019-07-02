Children hospital to be constructed with help of Korean government

A delegation of Korean medical experts called on Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed, at the commissioner office here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of Korean medical experts called on Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur , Shozab Saeed, at the commissioner office here on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed the construction of Children Hospital with the help of the Korean government at a cost of Rs5 billion. Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude to the delegation for the mega project. He said that the timely completion of the hospital would be ensured so that the children of the area can benefit from the facility.

He said that the state-of-the-art hospital would prove to be a landmark for the children of the area. Deputy Commissioner further said that the construction of the hospital will cost Rs5 billion of which the Korean government will contribute Rs3.5 billion to be paid back in installments in 35 years.

Deputy commissioner said that the feasibility report of the mega project has been finalized and construction will be completed in three years.