Children Immunization Service Restarts At MCI's Medical Centers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:57 PM

Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Tuesday resumed its routine immunization and Expanded Programme on Immunization's (EPI) vaccination service at its all medical centers in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Directorate of Health Services, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Tuesday resumed its routine immunization and Expanded Programme on Immunization's (EPI) vaccination service at its all medical centers in the Federal capital.

The decision of reopening of this service was made in order to facilitate the citizens while the trade vaccination service against typhoid and cholera was also functional for all food outlets working in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that these services were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the office has also initiated free COVID-19 sampling facility at all vaccination centers of MCI throughout the week.

Citizens have been asked to avail these free of cost services from medical centers of MCI's Directorate of Health Services. Visitors have been advised to use mask as without it they will not be allowed to enter in the service centers.

More Stories From Pakistan

