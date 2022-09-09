UrduPoint.com

Children In Capital To Get Covid Jab From Sep 19

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Children in capital to get Covid jab from Sep 19

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The children aged between 5 to 12 in the Federal capital will start receiving the Covid-19 vaccination from September 19 to boost their immunity against the pandemic.

It was decided in a meeting, held the other day under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon. Additional Deputy Commissioner East, District Health Officer and officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad were also present on the occasion.

A week-long drive would be run from door-to-door, at schools and hospitals to make it easier for the children to receive the jab at the earliest, the DC told media on Friday.

He said around 300 vaccination teams would accomplish the task in collaboration with other stakeholders, adding that the children would be inoculated two doses of Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines available to the department.

DC Memon appealed to the parents to cooperate with the health staff and get their children's vaccination done as soon as possible.

