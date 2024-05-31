Open Menu

Children Killed In Cylinder Explosion Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Children killed in cylinder explosion laid to rest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The four children who lost their lives in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders explosion in Pareetabad area on Thursday, were laid to rest here on Friday.

Their Namaz-e-Janaza was attended by a large number of people in Pareetabad including Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, MNA Syed Waseem Hussain, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo, SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar and other notable persons.

As many as 19 patients were shifted from Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) to Dr Ruth K M Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Among them four children, 10 years old Raheem Faheem, 10 years old Ayan Javed, 6 years old Hasnain Rashid and 15 years old Bilal Ashiq succumbed to their burns injuries at the hospital.

