Children Library Complex to hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Children library Complex will hold grand Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) conference as per the direction of the Punjab education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

According to official sources here on Monday different competitions would be arranged among children in the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference.

The minister said, "Various competitions include essay writing, Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) quiz, Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH), Islamic calligraphy and others."

The Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference would be held in Children Library from September 11 to 13 and children of 10 to 14 years of age would participate in the conference.

Students of 6 to 8 class of different schools would participate in the competitions, he said and added that winners of the various competitions would be given prizes.

He said that purpose behind organizing the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference is to make children aware of the glorious aspects of the sacred life of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said, "Children Library Complex plays major role in terms of training of the children."

Sikandar Hayat said that comprehensive strategy is being prepared for mental, moral and ethical training of the children.

He further said that various activities in the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference would help to promote research habit among children regarding the Holy life of the last Prophet (PBUH).

