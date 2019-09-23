UrduPoint.com
Children Library Opened In New Karachi With Turkish Govt Support

Faizan Hashmi 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:24 PM

Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani and Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Tolga Ucak have jointly inaugurated a children' library in a school located in New Karachi, a less privileged area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani and Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Tolga Ucak have jointly inaugurated a children' library in a school located in New Karachi, a less privileged area of the metropolis.

According to a press release issued here Monday the facility has been setup with the support of Turkish government at Alkhair School, New Karachi.

Karachi Commissioner on the occasion announced that the city administration has formed a council of libraries in the city to inculcate reading habits among the Karachiites.

He said not only new reading rooms and libraries would be opened but those that already exist would be strengthened through a council of libraries.

Focus was said to be mainly to facilitate youth and children along with book lovers, pertaining to all age groups, to gain easy access to viable reading atmosphere in the libraries and

have books of their choice.

The Turkish Library Program Coordinator for Karachi, Ibrahim Katirci, teachers, parents and children of the school were said to be also present on this occasion.

Consul General, Tolga Ucak in his brief remarks said more than 5000 books for children have been provided for the library as a gift from the Turkish government.

He announced that more books would be provided for other schools located in less privileged areas of Karachi.

