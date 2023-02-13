UrduPoint.com

Children Mental Health Week Celebrated At North West School Of Medicine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Children mental health week celebrated at North West School of Medicine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Children's Mental Health week was celebrated at North West School of Medicine from Feb 6 to 12 with the objective of raising awareness and educating children and youth on mental health issues.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, WHO's theme for 2023 is "Let's connect" to underscore the neglect of children's mental health, especially regarding their problems in a digitalized world, being exposed to unrecognized hazards of overuse of digital technology and other stressful conditions inside and outside school.

It is important to get young people talking about mental health, to remove the associated stigma around this issue, and to ensure that children feel comfortable about expressing their emotional & mental health problems with their teachers, parents or any close friend.

Speaking at a session, Dr Waqar Ali, professor at Community Medicine, Northwest medical college said, "besides internet addiction, the stressful environment for children is harmful, as they are prone to develop emotional problems if neglected at an early age.

Hence early detection and counseling by a professional is needed to reverse negative trends as they grow older", he added.

Dr. Sylvia Ali Khan, consultant Psychiatrist, NWTH informed that the "mental health has a significant role in our lives." She stressed, "Acknowledgment of stress and behavioral changes that cause impairment in our daily functioning is the need of the hour. Therefore, consultation with a clinician guides one towards a solution-oriented approach, which is necessary for a productive life".

Dr Naeem Ashraf, Consultant Pediatrician for Neurodisabilities at NWTH informed the audience "about the importance of connecting with families and the real world for normal development of cognitive and emotional health.

Overuse of digital (virtual) technology is an unrecognized poison for children as it results in seriously impairing their growth into responsible adulthood".

The audience comprising faculty and students learnt a great deal about many mental health issues as it was a wonderful exposure for them.

