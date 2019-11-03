Children most vulnerable to catch cold

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Children are most vulnerable to catch seasonal diseases; they need extra care and attention.

Medical practitioner Dr Muhammad Sheikh Naseem Ahmed advised to keep the children indoor as the cold wave has hit the country.

He said no doubt, children are the most vulnerable to catch diseases adding that precautionary measure is the best tool to fight seasonal diseases.

He said to keep the children warm, they should wear warm clothes. Sheikh Naseem said that number of kids are visiting the hospital daily with their parents to get medicines and advise.