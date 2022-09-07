Children of 7 UCs in Abbottabad to be vaccinated against Typhoid

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that the citizens should be vaccinated to prevent typhoid and ensure cooperation with the Health Department and District Administration Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that the citizens should be vaccinated to prevent typhoid and ensure cooperation with the Health Department and District Administration Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the typhoid vaccination drive.

Health department officials informed the meeting that the vaccination campaign was launched to prevent masses from typhoid. It will be started in 7 urban union councils from October 3 to 15 including Nawan Shahr, Cantt, Malikpora, Central Urban, Havelian Cantt, Kaihal Urban and Havelian Urban Union Council where 6 months to 15 years of age children would be immunized.

They further said that vaccine supply will be ensured at 78 EPI centers of the district Abbottabad, and 106 teams will be formed for the vaccination of 320, 238 children of Urban Union Councils.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the district administration officers to provide support to the health department to make the campaign successful. He also directed the health department to conduct the campaign with enthusiasm and organize awareness programs and seminars on social, and print media to provide awareness to the people.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed the Health Department, Elementary and Secondary education Department, and Private Education Network to complete the vaccination process for boys and girls from 9 months to 15 years.

He said that the department of Information, Radio, Print, Cable tv and Print Media should play their role in raising public awareness.