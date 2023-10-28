Open Menu

Children Of Adam, Plug Orange Sign MoU

Published October 28, 2023

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Children of Adam and IT company Plug Orange in the presence of the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Saturday

Tessori said that a management system for the mental and psychiatric hospital will be made.

On the occasion, the Governor said that all possible help would be for the Children of Adam. He said that the hospital would provide the best treatment facilities to the patients suffering from mental and psychological diseases.

