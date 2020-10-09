UrduPoint.com
Children Of Martyrs Of Excise Police To Get Free Higher Education: Ghazan Jamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Group of Colleges Friday inked an agreement for free of cost higher education facility to the children of Excise police martyrs.

Under the agreement signed by Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal and Project Director Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Dr Shahid Mahmood PGC would provide free of cost education facility of children of martyrs, 50 percent discount to injured children of injured officials and special discount to children of serving officials of Excise department in all its schools and colleges besides grant of scholarship to outstanding students.

On the occasion the Chief Minister's aide on Excise Ghazan Jamal appreciated the initiative of the PGC and said that the welfare of bereaved families martyr officials was priority of the government, adding that it was our national responsibility to take care of education of martyrs' children.

The Project Director of PGC Dr Shahid said that PGC has already signed such an agreement with other institutions of the country and is providing free of cost education to martyrs' children.

