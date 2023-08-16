Children of Nankana Sahib Police staff visits PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The children of Nankana Sahib Police office staff on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

During the visit, the young participants were taken to the operation and monitoring center, where they had a panoramic view of the entire city.

Shift Commander DSP met the children and engaged them in an intriguing discussion about education and future aspirations. In addition, the children were educated about the significance of the 15 emergency helpline number and the need to be cautious of fake calls.

Furthermore, the children were provided with valuable insights into traffic rules and the importance of utilizing zebra crossings.

Children were told to report to the police in case of disappearance.

Expressing their gratitude, the parents accompanying the children acknowledged the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police for his special attention towards the training and development of police employees' children.

They emphasized that such educational visits play a vital role in enhancing awareness amongchildren and understanding of various aspects of life.