Open Menu

Children Of Nankana Sahib Police Staff Visits PSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Children of Nankana Sahib Police staff visits PSCA

The children of Nankana Sahib Police office staff on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The children of Nankana Sahib Police office staff on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

During the visit, the young participants were taken to the operation and monitoring center, where they had a panoramic view of the entire city.

Shift Commander DSP met the children and engaged them in an intriguing discussion about education and future aspirations. In addition, the children were educated about the significance of the 15 emergency helpline number and the need to be cautious of fake calls.

Furthermore, the children were provided with valuable insights into traffic rules and the importance of utilizing zebra crossings.

Children were told to report to the police in case of disappearance.

Expressing their gratitude, the parents accompanying the children acknowledged the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police for his special attention towards the training and development of police employees' children.

They emphasized that such educational visits play a vital role in enhancing awareness amongchildren and understanding of various aspects of life.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Visit Traffic Young Nankana Sahib

Recent Stories

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes re ..

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes recount

2 minutes ago
 Chinese logistics companies see improving business ..

Chinese logistics companies see improving business environment: survey

4 seconds ago
 Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonis ..

Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonising World Cup exit

6 seconds ago
 Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs ..

Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs' at border

8 seconds ago
 SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to cli ..

SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to climate change

10 seconds ago
 SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug ..

SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug 18

11 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter ..

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter Suhana's journey

20 minutes ago
 Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fear ..

Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fears of cyberattack

3 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others ..

ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others as proclaimed offenders

13 minutes ago
 Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Fe ..

Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Festival draws criticism

13 minutes ago
 Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

13 minutes ago
 52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue S ..

52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan