Children of police martyrs to get free admission in Superior colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Punjab Police and Superior Group of Colleges here on Tuesday signed an MoU under which children of police martyrs will get free admission in superior colleges while 50 percent discount will be given to children of serving and retired employees.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara and Hamid Younis from Superior Group signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that providing best education opportunities to the children of police employees in higher educational institutions is one of his top priorities. This MoU, he added, would be a special facility for all police employees of the province.

He said that under this MoU, the children of police martyrs would be given absolutely free education in the Superior Group's colleges and universities, while the children of serving and retired employees would be given 50 percent discount in admission, tuition fees and other expenses.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that special steps should be taken to inform the police officers in all districts about the MoU, RPOs, DPOs should hold meetings with the principals of the Superior colleges in their districts and flexes should be affixed in police stations and police offices to inform the force about this MoU.

The IG Punjab thanked the Superior Group for providing quality education facility to the children of police employees.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony, Superior Group Project Director Hamid Younis said that Punjab Police performs duty of protecting the life and property of the citizens with full dedication and it is a matter of happiness that Superior Group is playing its role to equip the children of police employees with the jewel of higher education.

Hamid Younis said, the children of police employees in the schools, colleges and universities of the Superior Group would be given other facilities including scholarships so that they could get higher education and work side by side with others in order to move forward in practical life.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar and Hamid Younis from Superior Group and other dignitaries including Muhammad Riaz, Executive Director attended the ceremony.