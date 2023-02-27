Children of police martyrs to get free education: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry Monday said that agreement had been signed with Aspire school and college system through which the children of police martyrs would get free education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry Monday said that agreement had been signed with Aspire school and college system through which the children of police martyrs would get free education.

Holding a regional consultation meeting with representatives of Aspire School and College here, he said that as per directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, different steps were being taken for welfare of the police officials.

The RPO said that children of police martyrs would get free education, uniforms and books from the schools and college of Aspire group.

He said that 50 percent discount would also be given to the children of on duty and retired police officials from this educational group through which the police officials of Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal would be facilitated.

He said that efforts were being made to bring more improvement in facilities for providing higher education to the children of police officials.

The RPO said that the basic purpose of welfare steps was to promote children of police officials enabling them to get education for better future.

On this occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, District Police Officers (DPOs) Vehari Isa Khan, DPO Khanewal Rana Omer Farooq and other concerned officers were also present.