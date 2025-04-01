Children over the moon after receiving Eidi gifts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) On the second day of Eidul Fitr celebrations, the streets, homes, and parks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are alive with joy, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness as children visited Eid melas to enjoy swings.

This year, like in other parts of Pakistan, the people of the province celebrated the festival of Eid with traditional fervor, exchanging Eidi gifts, visiting loved ones, and flocking to local parks and recreational Eid melas.

Ismail Khan, a 6-year-old boy, was ecstatic after receiving his first Eidi. " Big thank you to my uncle who give me Rs1000 eidi on this Eid," he told APP at Chacha Younas family park, enjoying free swing on Tuesday.

The tradition of giving Eidi, a form of monetary gift, to children, further enhances these bonds. “I received total Rs3000 as Eidi from relatives and spent Rs1000 of it visiting parks and the Peshawar Zoo on first day of Eid, while the rest was donated to orphans, so they too could be part of the Eid celebrations,” said Ismail.

He emphasized how helping those in need adds an extra layer of joy to the festivities.

The exchange of gifts, sweets, and greetings is a staple of Eid celebrations, with the people of Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda ensuring they continue this age-old tradition with great enthusiasm.

As per tradition, the residents of Peshawar spent the first day of Eid at home, enjoying the comfort and warmth of family. In the following days, they visited relatives and friends, bringing gifts and exchanging heartfelt Eid greetings.

Khayam Khan, 30, a resident of Nowshera said that he visited my maternal uncle on the second day of Eid and exchanged Eid greetings with him and his family. Such joyful moments, especially after a month of fasting, help foster a spirit of love and brotherhood in our society.”

The 2nd day of Eid saw an influx of people heading to various parks and recreational areas across the province, making the most of the holiday.

Popular spots like Chacha Younis Park, Shahi Bagh, and the Peshawar Zoo were bustling with families, especially children, enjoying free swings, delicious food, and the opportunity to see wildlife.

Anaya Bibi (10), a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar remarked, “Eidi from my relatives helped cover the costs of tickets for the swings, food, and transport. Visiting these parks adds so much fun to the celebrations.”

The Government’s stringent security measures ensured that visitors could enjoy these places without any concerns.

Notably, Sardaryab picnic point on the Peshawar-Charsadda Road and Kund Park in Nowshera attracted large crowds.

People gathered around the banks of the Shah Alam, Khayali, and Indus rivers, where they savored traditional meat and rice dishes and enjoyed the picturesque riverside views.

The Sardaryab picnic point in Charsadda was particularly popular, offering tourists a chance to relax along the riverbank.

The colorful boats, which cost between Rs300 for a ride, were a huge draw for families.

“I visit Sardaryab every Eid. The river views and boat rides provide a refreshing break from the routine, and the natural beauty of the area makes it a perfect Eid getaway.”

Local musicians and singers also added to the atmosphere, performing traditional Pashto songs, which were met with applause from the visitors. The lively atmosphere made Sardaryab a prime destination for Eid celebrations.

In Kohat, the Tanda Dam continued to attract tourists on the second day of Eid.

People from surrounding areas, including Hangu, Karak, and Bannu, came to enjoy the serene beauty of the dam and indulge in activities like swimming and fishing.

“Tanda Dam is a peaceful spot, and I always make it a point to visit during Eid,” said Akhlaq Khan, a local tourist.

Further afield, families flocked to popular hill stations like Nathia Gali, Kalam, and Murree, where the pleasant weather added to the festive mood.

For those seeking cinematic entertainment, cinema houses also saw a rise in visitors, as families enjoyed films on the big screen.

