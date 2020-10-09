UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Park Being Developed In Chunian Village: AC

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Children park being developed in Chunian village: AC

KASUR, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A children park is being developed in Gulhan Hathar town, situated in Chunian city suburbs, under the 'Clean and Green Punjab initiative.

This was stated by Chunian Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adnan Badar late Thursday evening while addressing a ceremony, held for launching work on the project. He said that an amount of Rs 2.2 million had been spent to complete the task of turning two landfills into level ground, suitable for developing it into a park.

For the second phase, Rs 1.5 million had been collected from philanthropists for installing the water supply pipelines in the park.

The AC said that the ground-digging work was underway currently to lay the pipelines, and within a short span of only two months, a beautiful park would be ready for the people of the town, especially children of the area.

He said that the Kasur district administration had provided machinery worth millions of rupees to the municipal corporation, which would help improve cleanliness situation in the city. He urged people to cooperate with the district administration in execution of the public interest projects.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Kasur Chunian From Million

Recent Stories

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

20 minutes ago

USPBC briefed on investment opportunities in Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

EAEU Countries Should Be Among First to Receive Ru ..

5 minutes ago

China's courier sector sees business volume jump o ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh loses 30% or 1.4 mln cotton bales: Fakhar Im ..

12 minutes ago

Leaders of Central Asian Nations Express Concern O ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.