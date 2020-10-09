Children park being developed in Chunian village: AC

KASUR, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A children park is being developed in Gulhan Hathar town, situated in Chunian city suburbs, under the 'Clean and Green Punjab initiative.

This was stated by Chunian Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adnan Badar late Thursday evening while addressing a ceremony, held for launching work on the project. He said that an amount of Rs 2.2 million had been spent to complete the task of turning two landfills into level ground, suitable for developing it into a park.

For the second phase, Rs 1.5 million had been collected from philanthropists for installing the water supply pipelines in the park.

The AC said that the ground-digging work was underway currently to lay the pipelines, and within a short span of only two months, a beautiful park would be ready for the people of the town, especially children of the area.

He said that the Kasur district administration had provided machinery worth millions of rupees to the municipal corporation, which would help improve cleanliness situation in the city. He urged people to cooperate with the district administration in execution of the public interest projects.