Children poetry book launching ceremony in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Creative Arts Forum of Pakistan, in collaboration with Knowledge Center and Indus school Larkana, a programme was held in the Indus School on Saturday and published the 16th book of poetry for children by the well-known poet, scholar and prose writer Dr Zulifqar Siyal.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shad writer and poet said that to write children literature, a writer has to have a child inside him.

There are two children inside the doctor who compel him to write more. Children are our future, he is doing his duty for them. The rest of the poets of Sindh should also write for children.

Dr. Zulfikar Siyal said that, till now I have written two thousand poems for children, out of which one thousand poems have been published in the form of books and I will continue to bring the rest in book form.

He said the titles of all these poems of mine are different. Dr. Siyal said, I have also tried to make more interesting for children's poetry by adding idioms, rhythm's and musicality to the poems written for children.

Ghulam Mohammad Ghazi, a famous especially the poet of children's literature, said that, poets and writers publish more books than government institutions. He has published so many books. He said in the poems of the doctor, there are an expression of love with children and the perfection of art.

Poet and Educationist Mukhtiar Samoo said that Dr.

Siyal is a committed person who is writing poems and songs for children and is shaping their personality. This book also includes poems to attract children towards science, he added.

Apart from this, he has tried to revive the Sindhi language by including new words in the book.

Abdul Hai Bhutto said that we are not disappointed with the literature written for children because even today literature is being written for children, the best example of which is the sixteenth book of Dr. Siyal. Every word of this book is a flower and every flower has its own fragrance.

Yasmeen Brohi said that we are always looking forward to the new book of the Dr. Siyal.

She said that today's mothers feed their children on boxed milk and feeders instead of breastfeeding.

While Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal has described the importance of mother's breast milk in his book, describing feeder and boxed milk as harmful for the child.

Imam Rashidi said that, Dr. Siyal’s poetry is in harmony with the new era and is a perfect guide for children.

Ustad Gul Dayo said that, no other writer in Sindhi, urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki and Pashto languages has published so many books of poetry for children as Dr. Siyal.

The name of this book compiled by the Dr. Zulfikar Siyal is very beautiful, which also reflects the growth and development process of children. The event was largely attended by the poets, Educationist, scholars, students.