Children Represent Future Foundations Of Strong Pakistan: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that our children represent the future foundations of a strong Pakistan, and their well-being and development must be our collective priority.

This he said while speaking at a UNICEF Pakistan concert organised to celebrate World Children’s Day, themed ‘Listen to the Future’ at Pakistan Arts Council. Minister Education Sardar Ali Shah, UNICEF Representative Abdullah Fadil and UN Resident Coordinator Mohammad Yahya, and others were present on occasion.

Shah expressed gratitude for the commitment to advancing children’s rights, acknowledged World Children’s Day as a vital moment for Pakistan and underscored the need for continued action to ensure every child’s right to a bright future.

“Happy World Children’s Day to every child in Sindh, Pakistan and around the globe,” Chief Minister Murad Shah said and emphasised that the celebration reaffirms Sindh’s commitment to child rights.

He said that, in collaboration with UNICEF and other UN partners, provincial government was dedicated to ensuring all children receive the support they deserve.

The CM praised the diversity represented at the event, highlighting how children from every region of Pakistan embody the nation's unity and strength. He thanked UNICEF and its partners for their relentless efforts, particularly in alignment with Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have been integral to the country’s vision since 2016.

He added that Pakistan’s adoption of the SDGs is part of a broader mission to drive reforms and investments that prioritize the nation’s youth and secure a prosperous future.

With nearly 20 million children in Sindh alone, Murad Shah recognised the province's significant responsibility, saying “Our children represent the future foundations of a strong nation, and their well-being, education and over all development must be our collective priority.”

He also welcomed UNICEF’s National Ambassador, Saba Qamar, whose recent visit to Sindh has amplified the importance of advocating for child rights.

The chief minister called for urgent attention to pressing issues, such as high rates of malnutrition and lack of access to safe water.

He urged a renewed commitment to ensure that all children can grow in safe, nurturing environments.

Chief Minister Shah echoed UNICEF’s message for World Children’s Day 2024: “Listen to the Future.” He emphasised that a better future for all children is achievable if their rights are honoured and protected. “Thank you for your commitment, and I hope you enjoy the celebrations here in the beautiful city of Karachi,” he said, expressing optimism for a brighter future rooted in collective action for the children of Sindh and beyond.

