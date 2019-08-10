Children seen enthusiastic in performing chores related to sacrificial animals

As Eid days are getting closer, enthusiastic children were witnessed seen in performing all the chores related to their sacrifiical animals, which include arranging for their fodder, sheltering and taking them for a walk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :As Eid days are getting closer, enthusiastic children were witnessed seen in performing all the chores related to their sacrifiical animals, which include arranging for their fodder, sheltering and taking them for a walk.

The citizens have been buying more animals for sacrifice and children are enjoying these temporary guests at their homes as one day left for Eid.

According to parents, Children's demand for sacrificial animals started as soon as the month of Eid starts. These days, they can be seen boasting about prices, colors and physical features of their animals. Children do everything to make sacrificial animals look beautiful too.

People, especially young boys and girls, kept their animals decorated with high demand of sacrificial ornaments available for the purpose in all across the country including capital city.

A 19 year old girl Hoorain Ali said, the sacrificial animals were treated like super models and our kids were proudly displaying their animals while touring streets of areas.

A 18 year excited boy with his animal said , he spent his whole pocket money for decorative stuff for his goat because he wanted his animal look different from others to make him feel proud.

He said that children become closer with their animals so they want to see them full of decoration, said another 15 year boy.

A goat seller in capital also said these animals have increased feeling of pleasure for everyone and it is especially a great time for kids to have a good company with these sacrificial animals.

A parent of child while expressing his view on Eid excitement says, my two children forced me to buy the animal soon now they spend all their time petting and feeding the goat.

This is also a good time to discuss the history and significance of Eid-Al-Azha with your kids, and the importance of obedience to Allah Almighty, he added.

A resident Waqas Mirza said due to vacations in schools his children were spending whole time with sacrificial animals which he bought to sacrifice to fulfill religious ritual of this Eid.