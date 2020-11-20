UrduPoint.com
Children Should Be Given Freedom To Enjoy Their Lives With Dignity: Chairperson NCRC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:01 PM

Chairperson National Commission on Child Rights Afshan Tehseen Friday said that the children must be provided freedom to enjoy life with protection and opportunities to grow at par with children in the developed world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairperson National Commission on Child Rights Afshan Tehseen Friday said that the children must be provided freedom to enjoy life with protection and opportunities to grow at par with children in the developed world.

In her message on the Universal Children's Day 2020, she said that the day brings an opportunity for the state and other stakeholders to reflect upon the situation of Child Rights in the country with a strong resolve and a firm commitment to improve the condition for children.

Year 2020, Pakistan is also celebrating its 30th anniversary of the ratification of Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

It is a pledge to ensure that children will have their rights to survive, participate and develop in an environment free from exploitation, abuse and neglect.

"Today, thousands of vulnerable children continue to suffer from violence, abuse, neglect, poverty and disabilities in the country. Let us resolve to get united for the cause of improving the state of children in Pakistan." she said.

She called upon all the duty bearers to put children at the heart of development with the top most priority.

This can only be ensured when children will be given priority in the national plan of action through provision of adequate budget and its proper utilization through providing functional and efficient child protection systems at the grass roots level.

