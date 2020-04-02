UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Sleep Less At Night With Electronic Devices Switched On

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

Children sleep less at night with electronic devices switched on

A new survey has revealed that children, aged between 6 and 17, sleep less when they leave their electronic devices switched on at night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A new survey has revealed that children, aged between 6 and 17, sleep less when they leave their electronic devices switched on at night.

Jill Creighton, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Stony Brook Children's Hospital, said that the key to a successful school year started with Z's and so parents needed to power down their kids at night.

He further added that parents should develop a nighttime routine for their child, like taking bath, reading a book or listening to soothing music, which would help them relax before going to sleep and screen time should be replaced with the activities like a 20-minute family walk, shooting hoops outside, walking the dog and doing household chores (with the promise of an allowance).

Creighton continued that the hour before bed should be a no-electronics zones studies showed that the light from backlit electronics (like tablets, smartphones and video games) could disrupt the ability to fall and stay asleep, Science Daily reported.

She further suggested that parents should designate a spot in their home for electronics to be plugged in, and then let kids start their bedtime routine by plugging in one hour before lights out.

Last of her advices was to establish good habits, unlike the habits like being distracted by phones, hand-held devices and tv shows during mealtime, which cannot only lead to overeating, but additional unneeded screen time.

Newborns need to sleep 16-18 hours a day, preschool-age children need 11-12 hours a day sleep, school-age children need sleep at least 10 hours a day, teens need to sleep 9-10 hours a day, while adults (including the elderly) need to sleep for 7-8 hours a day.

Related Topics

Video Games Music Reading Bath Lead Family TV From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

56 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Spain deaths top 9,000 but epidemic slows

4 minutes ago

Key Polisario Front figure Mhamed Khadad dies

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.