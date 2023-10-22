Children stage rally to express solidarity with innocent Palestinian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) In Peshawar, the innocent children of Peshawar also protested and came out on the streets for solidarity with the people of Palestine here on Sunday.

A large number of children protesting in front of the Peshawar Press Club carried symbolic coffins, expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. The children participating in the protest were chanting slogans against Israelis’ brutality by killing innocent Palestinian.

They demanded the Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian people and demand for effective action against Israel.

They also criticized the America government for supporting Israelis’ brutalities by killing innocent Palestinian including minors, teenagers and women. “Let us be allowed, we will fight for Palestinian children,” the participants of the protest rally said.

They demanded of the Muslim Ummah to break their silent over the brutalities of the Israeli forces. “If a Muslim is the brother of another Muslim, then why can't we do their help,” the protestors questioned.

APP/ijz/1735