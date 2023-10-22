Open Menu

Children Stage Rally To Express Solidarity With Innocent Palestinian

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Children stage rally to express solidarity with innocent Palestinian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) In Peshawar, the innocent children of Peshawar also protested and came out on the streets for solidarity with the people of Palestine here on Sunday.

A large number of children protesting in front of the Peshawar Press Club carried symbolic coffins, expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine. The children participating in the protest were chanting slogans against Israelis’ brutality by killing innocent Palestinian.

They demanded the Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian people and demand for effective action against Israel.

They also criticized the America government for supporting Israelis’ brutalities by killing innocent Palestinian including minors, teenagers and women. “Let us be allowed, we will fight for Palestinian children,” the participants of the protest rally said.

They demanded of the Muslim Ummah to break their silent over the brutalities of the Israeli forces. “If a Muslim is the brother of another Muslim, then why can't we do their help,” the protestors questioned.

APP/ijz/1735

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Israel Palestine Women Sunday Muslim Government

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

6 minutes ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

2 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

4 hours ago
FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

21 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan