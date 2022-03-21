Children suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that children suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention from society.

In his message issued on World Down Syndrome Day here, the chief minister necessitated the need to run an awareness campaign to educate the people about this disorder, adding that steps should also be taken to rehabilitate the children suffering from this illness.

It is a collective responsibility to secure their future as these children belong to the nation, he added and maintained that an organized system is needed for the treatment and rehabilitation of such children who could be made a useful organ of the society through education and training. "The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise public awareness about care and treatment of children suffering from down syndrome", the CM concluded.