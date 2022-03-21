UrduPoint.com

Children Suffering From Down Syndrome Deserve Special Attention: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Children suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that children suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention from society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that children suffering from down syndrome deserve special attention from society.

In his message issued on World Down Syndrome Day here, the chief minister necessitated the need to run an awareness campaign to educate the people about this disorder, adding that steps should also be taken to rehabilitate the children suffering from this illness.

It is a collective responsibility to secure their future as these children belong to the nation, he added and maintained that an organized system is needed for the treatment and rehabilitation of such children who could be made a useful organ of the society through education and training. "The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise public awareness about care and treatment of children suffering from down syndrome", the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Education Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defense Sy ..

US Sending Secretly Acquired Soviet Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military O ..

Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 Russia Still Has Vast Majority of Arms Capability ..

Russia Still Has Vast Majority of Arms Capability Available in Ukraine - Pentago ..

2 minutes ago
 'Corrupt trio' meet a day of failures: Farrukh Hab ..

'Corrupt trio' meet a day of failures: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

Saudi FM arrives to attend OIC-FMC moot

31 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash i ..

Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash in China - Kremlin

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>