Children Suffering From Down Syndrome Need Special Care: CM's Spl Assistant

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:13 PM

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that children suffering from Down Syndrome are needed special care and attention and those, who are working for the cause are deserved appreciation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that children suffering from Down Syndrome are needed special care and attention and those, who are working for the cause are deserved appreciation.

This, he said while visiting office of the Karachi Down Syndrome Programme (KDSP) here on Thursday.

On this occasion Chief Executive KDSP Ali Allah Wallah, CEO KDSP Samar Naqvi and Admn KDSP Nadeem Baig were also present.

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar visited various sections of KDSP and appreciated the facilities and treatment provided to the children, suffering from Down Syndrome.

He also assured them Sindh Government cooperation in extending these services.

Ali Allah Wallah briefed the Special Assistant to CM Sindh that KDSP was providing treatment, consultancy and financial assistance besides transportation in certain cases to these children.

Syed Qassim said that there was a need to create awareness among the parents and teachers to identify such children at early stage so that they might be treated properly.

