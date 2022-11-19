Children to attend constructive drawing session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Children aged 12 and above will acquire constructive drawing skills to create different objects including buildings, still life, and human figure from imagination in a complimentary session to be organized on Sunday.

Artist and instructor, Sajjad Akbar has initiated "Seekho Seekhao" – a beginner series in collaboration with a non-profit organization Blackhole which focuses on enhancing and building fundamental drawing skills.

In the said session students will learn basic techniques for painting, chalk art, sketching, shading, acrylic on canvas, calligraphy, and drawing methods in the session. The learning series is best suited for students aged 12 to adult but anyone who has the desire to learn drawing art can attend and learn constructive drawing skills.

Sketchbooks, pencils, erasers, coloured pencils and other accessories are the tools which help in making this session a fun learning.