Children To Be Vaccinated Against 11 Diseases From June 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 11:46 PM

Children to be vaccinated against 11 diseases from June 21

In order to protect children from 11 diseases immunization programme would be carried out from June 21 to July 3 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to protect children from 11 diseases immunization programme would be carried out from June 21 to July 3 in Tharparkar.

In a statement issued here on Friday District Health department urged parents to get vaccinated their 0-24 months children against 11diseases including tuberculosis, polio, measles, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), tetanus, haemophilus influenzae type B, hepatitis B, diarrhoea, pneumonia and typhoid.

Parents were asked to bring their children with EPI cards and administer a free vaccine in order to protect them from fatal diseases.

