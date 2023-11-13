Children to be vaccinated against polio in drive starting from Nov 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that no child should be left unvaccinated during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting on November 27 in the Bahawalpur district in which more than 0.8 million children up to five years old age will be vaccinated against polio.

While presiding over a review meeting in his office, he said that the polio team members should perform their services properly. He said that not a single child should be left unvaccinated during this campaign. He said that the team members should work actively at the bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority needs to play an active role.

He directed that children should be made aware of polio prevention in educational institutions. He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Cholistan. He said that members of the polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better manner.

He said that committees should be formed at the tehsil levels for monitoring of teams. The meeting was informed that the door-to-door campaign will continue from November 27 to 29 in which polio teams will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on November 30 and December 1.

He said that 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign. He said 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 667 Area Incharges will supervise the campaign. He further informed that children will also be given vitamin-A capsules to improve their immunity. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, CEO Health Dr Syed Tanveer Hussain, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Rauf, District Coordinator Preventives Dr Khalid Channar, and others attended the meeting.