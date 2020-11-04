Children to benefit from nationwide expansion of WeT

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that all institutional arrangements have been made to expand Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) program nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said that all institutional arrangements have been made to expand Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) program nationwide.

Dr. Nishtar stated this during her visit to the Islamabad Model School for Girls and Mubeen Shah Model School for Boys at Jhang Syedan in the outskirts of Islamabad to oversee the new enrollments of deserving children in WeT program.

Accompanied by the Ehsaas team, Dr Nishtar shared the details of recently introduced reforms according to which around four million Primary school going children will benefit from this program next year.

She informed that under the umbrella of Ehsaas, the stipend for girls has been increased to Rs. 2,000 per quarter whereas the stipend for boys has been increased to Rs. 1,500 per quarter.

During the visit, she met the teachers, parents and children.

WeT, the education conditional cash transfer program has been ongoing for the last eight years.

The program has undergone a massive reform with technology, now hardwired in its design, to checkmate collusion and pilferage.

Later today, Ehsaas team working on the upcoming Tahafuz came to the table under the chair of Dr. Nishtar to shape up the pilot roll out of the upcoming program.

Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) and Additional Secretary PASSD were also present. "Extensive one-year long work has been done on Ehsaas Tahafuz, Pakistan's first shock-oriented precision safety net.

"This program is aimed at protecting people from catastrophic health expenditures and is being pilot tested in one hospital, this quarter, following which it will be up-scaled in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21", Dr. Nishtar said.