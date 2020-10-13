UrduPoint.com
Children To Play Effective Role In Country's Development: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:12 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that Almighty Allah has blessed every Pakistani child with extraordinary potential and capabilities, and if these capabilities were properly utilized, these children could bring laurels for the country.

In his message of felicitation to Arfa Asif, a class-III student of Naval College Islamabad on securing gold medal in the 29th International Kangaroo Mathematics Contest, he said that every Pakistani child was brilliant by birth, and we have great expectations that our today's children through their brilliance would play an active role in the development and prosperity of the country, AJK President Office said Tuesday evening.

Former Amir of Jamaat Islami Azad Kashmir Abdur Rashid Turabi also appreciated Arfa Asif for this honor, and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless her with every success in her future life.

