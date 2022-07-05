UrduPoint.com

Children Trapped In Korang Nullah Rescued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Four children trapped in Korang Nullah flowing within the limits of Bani Gala police station were rescued on Tuesday.

According to the Islamabad administration spokesperson, the children were swept away by the fast flowing water.

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed.

Talking to APP, the AC secretariat said the rescued children including 14-year-old Mustafa, 13-year-old Dilawar, eleven-year-old Rafiullah and eight-year-old Noor were real brothers and residents of Bani Gala. The children were later handed over to their parents.

Meanwhile, the water in Nullah Lai has risen to a dangerous level due to torrential rains that started from Monday night in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The water level has reached 15 feet. Troops of Pakistan Army and the Rescue 1122 personnel were stationed there to deal with any emergency.

MD WASA said that 60 mm of rain was recorded in the twin cities. Heavy machinery had been delivered to the area.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains in Islamabad damaged the drains in Sector H-13, water seeped into houses, several vehicles also got stuck in the water.

Earlier, heavy rains along with strong winds lashed most parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

