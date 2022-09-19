Children vaccination target against Covid-19 t to be achieved in Sept: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watoo Monday said the vaccination against Covid-19 for kids under-12 years has been started and the target would be achieved in the current month.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for vaccination drive here, the deputy commissioner said the field teams of the health department would ensure vaccination of children though door to door and educational institutes till September 24.

He said more than 800,000 kids of under-12 years across the district would be vaccinated and added that Pfizer was an internationally recommended vaccine for kids.

He urged parents to get their kids vaccinated in order to protect them from the deadly covid virus.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Ali Mehdi said that arrangements had been finalized to ensure vaccination of all kids.

He said that special camps would be set up at educational institutes and assured that the vaccination target would be achieved in the current month.