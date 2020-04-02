Children with autism do not need to be placed in special institution that exclude then from other children and families said Federal Minister for Human Rights on the eve of world Auiststic Day on Thursday

In her message on Twitter ,she added that the Ministry of Human Rights working to create an awareness and build mechanisms to suppoft auiststic childeen and their families ,She added.

She added that autism is 4 times more common in.boys than in girls, most of whom remain undigonsed or misdiagnosed.

She added "they need love of thier familiy and support of their community to their and live happy lives",She added.