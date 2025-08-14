Open Menu

Children With Disabilities Showcase Talent At National Independence Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Children with disabilities showcase talent at National Independence Day Celebrations

The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT), celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with great zeal and patriotic spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT), celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with great zeal and patriotic spirit.

The day began with a dignified flag-hoisting ceremony at the National Centre for Physically Challenged Students where all enrolled students and staff of the directorate assembled for paying homage to the motherland. The day was followed by a vibrant and devoted programme here at the National Institute of Special Education (NISE), H-8/4, said a press release.

The event, themed "Atfaal-e-Baham Mazoori Ka Roshan, Jaam-e-Rasai Ke Saath Mazboot Aur Mehakta Pakistan" reflected the deep emotional bond that children with disabilities share with their motherland.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mrs. Wajiha Qamar, as the Chief Guest. Director General DGSE Capt. (R) Asif Iqbal Asif, representing Federal Secretary M/o FE&PT Nadeem Mahbub, extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries and participants.

In his remarks, the DG highlighted a series of rehabilitative initiatives undertaken by the M/o FE&PT in recent months. These include the renovation of the physiotherapy and cerebral palsy units along with the restoration and operationalization of the orthopaedic workshop at the National Centre for Physically Challenged Students, and the creation of four sensory rooms at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Developmental Disorders aligning special education centres with international best practices.

The programme began with the National Anthem in Pakistan Sign Language as an inspiring testament to an inclusive Pakistan followed by recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (S.A.W) by students of the National Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children (NSEC-VHC).

Highlights of the celebration included a thematic tableau "Bunyan-um-Marsoos" by students with developmental disorders from RCCDD.

A motivational speech by Misbah Irshad, a wheelchair user from NSEC for Physically Handicapped Children (PHC), and a captivating medley of instrumental music by visually impaired child Fawad Alam from VHC, who had been honoured just a day earlier by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at a national ceremony.

In her address, the Chief Guest praised the Ministry of FE&PT and DGSE for their commitment to empowering children with disabilities, emphasising the importance of inclusion, quality education, and equal opportunities. She commended the exceptional talent, enthusiasm, and patriotism of the participating students.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and trophies to winners of the DGSE Azadi Sports Gala as a series of games held across all DGSE special education centres since early August, culminating on August 13. The celebrations ended on a sweet note with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony led by the Chief Guest alongside children with disabilities, marking Jashan-e-Azadi and the triumph of Marka-e-Haq.

Recent Stories

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..

15 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carr ..

ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion

2 hours ago
 AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Shar ..

AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July

2 hours ago
 EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to l ..

EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Counc ..

2 hours ago
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attrac ..

31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting oper ..

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

2 hours ago
 China's data industry more than doubles in market ..

China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 p ..

Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy

2 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, ..

MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal

3 hours ago
 RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 ..

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan