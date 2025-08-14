Children with disabilities showcase talent at National Independence Day Celebrations

The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT), celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with great zeal and patriotic spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT), celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with great zeal and patriotic spirit.

The day began with a dignified flag-hoisting ceremony at the National Centre for Physically Challenged Students where all enrolled students and staff of the directorate assembled for paying homage to the motherland. The day was followed by a vibrant and devoted programme here at the National Institute of Special Education (NISE), H-8/4, said a press release.

The event, themed "Atfaal-e-Baham Mazoori Ka Roshan, Jaam-e-Rasai Ke Saath Mazboot Aur Mehakta Pakistan" reflected the deep emotional bond that children with disabilities share with their motherland.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mrs. Wajiha Qamar, as the Chief Guest. Director General DGSE Capt. (R) Asif Iqbal Asif, representing Federal Secretary M/o FE&PT Nadeem Mahbub, extended a warm welcome to all dignitaries and participants.

In his remarks, the DG highlighted a series of rehabilitative initiatives undertaken by the M/o FE&PT in recent months. These include the renovation of the physiotherapy and cerebral palsy units along with the restoration and operationalization of the orthopaedic workshop at the National Centre for Physically Challenged Students, and the creation of four sensory rooms at the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Developmental Disorders aligning special education centres with international best practices.

The programme began with the National Anthem in Pakistan Sign Language as an inspiring testament to an inclusive Pakistan followed by recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (S.A.W) by students of the National Special Education Centre for Visually Handicapped Children (NSEC-VHC).

Highlights of the celebration included a thematic tableau "Bunyan-um-Marsoos" by students with developmental disorders from RCCDD.

A motivational speech by Misbah Irshad, a wheelchair user from NSEC for Physically Handicapped Children (PHC), and a captivating medley of instrumental music by visually impaired child Fawad Alam from VHC, who had been honoured just a day earlier by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at a national ceremony.

In her address, the Chief Guest praised the Ministry of FE&PT and DGSE for their commitment to empowering children with disabilities, emphasising the importance of inclusion, quality education, and equal opportunities. She commended the exceptional talent, enthusiasm, and patriotism of the participating students.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and trophies to winners of the DGSE Azadi Sports Gala as a series of games held across all DGSE special education centres since early August, culminating on August 13. The celebrations ended on a sweet note with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony led by the Chief Guest alongside children with disabilities, marking Jashan-e-Azadi and the triumph of Marka-e-Haq.