Children With Special Abilities Deserve Attention Of Govt, Society: Advisor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare and Special Education Mashal Azam Yousafzai said that special children deserve the most attention of the society and the government and the provincial government will take all necessary measures for their welfare.
She expressed her views while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Special Education Complex Mardan.
Member Provincial Assembly Tufail Anjum, former Member Provincial Assembly Sajida Hanif, Director Social Welfare Rafiq Mohmand, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Junaid Khalid also participated in the ceremony. District Officer Social Welfare Jamal Shah and Deputy Director Special Education complex Aneeq Ahsan also addressed the event.
On this occasion, children with hearing, visual and physical challenges presented different tableau and national songs.
Deputy Director Aneeq Ahsan said that 421 children with different types of physical challenges are studying in the institution. He highlighted the problems of the institution.
In her address, Advisor to Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai appreciated the talents of special children. She paid tribute to the parents of such children and especially the teachers who are performing the difficult task of educating and training these children.
She said I have chosen the social welfare sector at my wish so that I could serve the people with special abilities.
She said that 23 matriculating students from the institution will be given admission and hostel facilities in the intermediate class at special education complex Hayatabad. Whereas within a year in Mardan, educational facilities up to intermediate level will be provided. Many special children are out of schools, we will get a building on rent to admit them in schools where they will be to continue their studies. In this regard we are collecting detailed data of disabled people which will be helpful in policy making.
She specially encouraged to the girl who secured first position in her class and directed the Director Social Welfare to provide an electronic wheelchair to the girl.
Mashal Azam Yousafzai directed for extending the transport facility for special children to Rustam, while District Officer Social Welfare to immediately give the bus in Mardan to the Special Education Complex for the transportation of special children. She also directed for recruiting women attendants for buses.
On this occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister Mashal Azam Yousafzai distributed prizes and shields to the special children who got prominent positions in different classes, while shields were given to the Adviser to the Chief Minister, Director of Social Welfare and other guests on behalf of the institution.
