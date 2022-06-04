UrduPoint.com

Children Worst Victims Of Indian State Terrorism In IIOJK: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, local forces in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 910 children during the last 33 years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, today (June 04), revealed that 910 children were among the 96,054 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,860 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said that thousands of people including school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets, bullets and teargas shells fired by Indian troops, police and paramilitary forces.

It added that hundreds of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 8-year-old Shahid Fayaz, 9-year-old Owais Ahmed, 10-year-old Aasif Ahmed Sheikh, Insha Mushtaq (16), Aaqib Zahoor (16), Ulfat Hameed (17), Bilal Ahmad Butt (17), Tariq Ahmed Gojri (19) and Faizan Ashraf Tantray (19) had lost eyesight in their one or both eyes totally due to the pellet injuries.

The report added that hundreds of boys as well as girls aged below 19 have been martyred during cordon and search operations and fake encounters, while a large number of boys under the age of 19 are facing illegal detentions under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India.

More Stories From Pakistan

