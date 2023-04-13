UrduPoint.com

Children's Bureau Urges Residents To Play Role In Reuniting 11 Kids

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Children's Bureau urges residents to play role in reuniting 11 kids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Rawalpindi, Thursday urged the citizens to play a role in reuniting 11 children taken into custody from different city areas with their relatives.

According to District Office spokesman Ali Abid Naqvi, the bureau's family tracing unit was trying to find out the parents of those under the legal custody of the bureau.

He said the particulars of the children, namely Ayan Saeed S/O Saeed, Mustaqeem S/O Sarqeem, Shan S/O Zulifqar, Imran, Raz Muhammad, Mohsin, Kashif, Ahmed, Naqeeb and Asad, who were in legal custody of the bureau, were sent to the respective police stations and also publicized in the media by circulating the available identification details and photographs but the families could be traced.

He urged the citizens, particularly those who know any of the children mentioned above, to come forward and play a role in reuniting them with their family members.

Citizens with any information about a lost child could contact the CPWB's helpline 1121 or phone numbers 051-9291129 and 051-9291128 of the bureau.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Ayan Family Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

27 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

57 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.