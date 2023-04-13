RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Rawalpindi, Thursday urged the citizens to play a role in reuniting 11 children taken into custody from different city areas with their relatives.

According to District Office spokesman Ali Abid Naqvi, the bureau's family tracing unit was trying to find out the parents of those under the legal custody of the bureau.

He said the particulars of the children, namely Ayan Saeed S/O Saeed, Mustaqeem S/O Sarqeem, Shan S/O Zulifqar, Imran, Raz Muhammad, Mohsin, Kashif, Ahmed, Naqeeb and Asad, who were in legal custody of the bureau, were sent to the respective police stations and also publicized in the media by circulating the available identification details and photographs but the families could be traced.

He urged the citizens, particularly those who know any of the children mentioned above, to come forward and play a role in reuniting them with their family members.

Citizens with any information about a lost child could contact the CPWB's helpline 1121 or phone numbers 051-9291129 and 051-9291128 of the bureau.