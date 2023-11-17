Open Menu

Children's Day Awareness Walk On Nov 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Children's Day awareness walk on Nov 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) In connection with International Children's Day, Sindh Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Sindh Child Protection Authority will organize an awareness walk on November 19, 2023.

The program of the awareness walk was chalked out and arrangements have been finalized in a joint meeting of the Sindh Social Welfare Department and Sindh Child Protection Authority chaired by Secretary Social Welfare Department Sajid Jamal Abro, said a statement issued here.

World Children's Day is celebrated on November 20 every year to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child

passed by the UN General Assembly on November 20,1959.

The theme of the World Children's Day is “For every child, every right”

The Children's Day awareness walk will start at 9:30 am from Sea View and culminate at Nishan Pakistan Park.

The awareness walk will be led by Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqir and Caretaker Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Sindh Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz.

Secretary Social Welfare Sajid Jamal Abaro has appealed to parents to actively participate with their children in the awareness walk organized on the occasion of International Children's Day.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World United Nations November From

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

2 hours ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

2 hours ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

2 hours ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

3 hours ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

3 hours ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

3 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

4 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

7 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan