Children’s Day: YPO to host colorful festival

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) President Naeem Iqbal Naeem said the YPO would

host a colourful event to mark the significance of Children’s Day, celebrated

annually on November 20 worldwide.

He stated the day emphasized the rights of children and shared responsibility of

governments and communities in ensuring their education, welfare, and

overall development.

"Children are future of the nation, and it is our moral and religious duty to nurture them with

care and love. Every child deserves an opportunity to grow in a safe, supportive, and

nurturing environment," said Naeem Iqbal Naeem.

To mark the occasion, the YPO in collaboration with Fourteen Street Pizza will

organize a grand Children's Recreational Festival and Pizza Party.

The event will take place at the Child Protection Bureau's new building near E-Khidmat Markaz,

Mati Tal Road, Multan.

The festival promises to be a vibrant and engaging celebration featuring a variety of activities,

including food stalls, magic shows, musical performance, and cultural tableau,

he remarked.

A key feature of the event will be the Children’s Rights Conference 2024, which aimed at raising

awareness about challenges faced by children in society and exploring solutions to address

them effectively.

Naeem Iqbal Naeem urged individuals and organizations to actively contribute to the welfare

and upbringing of the younger generation. "Investing in our children today will pave the way for

a prosperous and peaceful tomorrow. This festival is not only about entertainment but also about fostering awareness and hope among our children," he added.