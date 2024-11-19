Children’s Day: YPO To Host Colorful Festival
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) President Naeem Iqbal Naeem said the YPO would
host a colourful event to mark the significance of Children’s Day, celebrated
annually on November 20 worldwide.
He stated the day emphasized the rights of children and shared responsibility of
governments and communities in ensuring their education, welfare, and
overall development.
"Children are future of the nation, and it is our moral and religious duty to nurture them with
care and love. Every child deserves an opportunity to grow in a safe, supportive, and
nurturing environment," said Naeem Iqbal Naeem.
To mark the occasion, the YPO in collaboration with Fourteen Street Pizza will
organize a grand Children's Recreational Festival and Pizza Party.
The event will take place at the Child Protection Bureau's new building near E-Khidmat Markaz,
The festival promises to be a vibrant and engaging celebration featuring a variety of activities,
including food stalls, magic shows, musical performance, and cultural tableau,
he remarked.
A key feature of the event will be the Children’s Rights Conference 2024, which aimed at raising
awareness about challenges faced by children in society and exploring solutions to address
them effectively.
Naeem Iqbal Naeem urged individuals and organizations to actively contribute to the welfare
and upbringing of the younger generation. "Investing in our children today will pave the way for
a prosperous and peaceful tomorrow. This festival is not only about entertainment but also about fostering awareness and hope among our children," he added.
