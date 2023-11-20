Open Menu

Children’s Delegation Calls On President, Discusses Issues & Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) In connection with World Children’s Day a delegation of children, representing four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday and discussed issues and rights of the children.

The delegation was nominated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and led by the Fund's first-ever Youth Advocate in Pakistan, 16-year-old Taqwa Ahmad.

The children, besides discussing their hopes and expectations for the future highlighted various issues and challenges being faced by them.

Talking to children, the president said that Pakistan was committed to taking steps for the rights and well-being of children. He said that measures were being taken to equip children with education, skills and training.

He stated that children with disabilities needed to be provided inclusive education in regular schools to make them part of mainstream of society, besides equipping them with skill sets to help them find employment in the market.

The children asked various questions about climate change, girls’ education, children with disabilities, and other challenges being faced by them. The children also shared their experiences and called for taking steps to provide them with a conducive environment to grow and flourish in life.

Later, the children also attended a hearing, held by the President, in a case related to the banking sector.

