UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children's Drawing Workshop Concluded At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Children's drawing workshop concluded at Alhamra

A 13-day long Children's drawing workshop concluded at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A 13-day long Children's drawing workshop concluded at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, here on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

He congratulated the children and appreciated the efforts of Alhamra management for organising a successful workshop during the summer holidays for children.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan told the audience that 53 children were taught the basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of experts. More than 150 children benefited from art related summer workshops including children's painting workshops, and theatre and drawing workshops, he added.

At the end, the information minister distributed certificates among the children.

Related Topics

Lahore Information Minister Holidays From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to increase minimum age fo ..

42 minutes ago

Kiev Attempts to Sway Probe Into Ukrainian Seamen ..

1 minute ago

JKPM congratulates Pakistan Prime Minister on succ ..

1 minute ago

UN Secretary General invites Cypriot community lea ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Establishing Circums ..

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif requests for AC in jail

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.