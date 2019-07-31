(@FahadShabbir)

National TV landscape appeared to be ignoring the creative and entertaining shows for children during air time forcing them towards mobile entertainment and foreign content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :National tv landscape appeared to be ignoring the creative and entertaining shows for children during air time forcing them towards mobile entertainment and foreign content.

Lack of kids' amusement programmes led the younger generation knowing more about cultural values of west, but was unaware of the local traditions and folklore that could've�been introduced through dedicated programmes for children.

Main reason for TV channels' inclination towards political shows and TV dramas was that they needed less creativity and generated heavy revenues.

Talking to APP, a PEMRA official said that whenever channel applied for license, they were advised to design their editorial policy that was in lines with our cultural, religious and social values. "Every channel has their own editorial policy and PEMRA cannot force them to broadcast certain content", he added.

However, he said, several actions has been taken against the channels that were violating code of ethics and PEMRA's designated policy and banned several Hindi dubbed cartoons as well.

"Recently we banned an animated movie after receiving several complaints from parents due to which the prompt action was taken against the cartoon movie", he added.

Programmes like Alif Laila, Zanbeel, Bhoot Bangla, Koshish,�Ainak wala Jin and Space 2000 on ptv used to provide healthy entertainment, but today such shows were nowhere to be found including PTV.

Child psychologist from Islamabad, Dr Imtiaz Bukhari said kids' exposure to violent programming dubbed in a foreign language and content which was not relevant to their cultural or social environment was hardly conducive to a well-rounded upbringing.

"Many parents complain about their child's mental aptitude. Kids who watch dubbed cartoons and play mobile games showed less interest in studies with increased agitating beavhouir', he added.

He said there was a dire need to create local quality programmes for children as growing and learning in a familiar environment would help shaping their mental aptitude in future.

A country with no quality programming on television for children has a great risk for its youth to go astray with the bombardment of foreign cultural invasion in this age of social media and technology.