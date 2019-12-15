UrduPoint.com
Children's Favourite Shows Presented At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Children's favourite shows presented at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Children's favorite shows; Taleem, Putli-Tamasha, Ainak Wala Jin, Alla Din Jadu Ka Chiragh were presented at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium, and Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall on Sunday.

A large number of children and adults attended the shows.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the Council was providing quality entertainment to people of all ages. Special shows for children are a permanent feature on Sunday, he said and added that Alhamra had been highlighting various issues like health, education and environment, etc through these shows.

