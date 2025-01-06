Open Menu

Children’s Hospital Activates Machine For Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Children’s Hospital Multan has become the only healthcare facility in South Punjab to offer advanced blood cancer diagnostics with the activation of the Flow Cytometer Machine. The state-of-the-art technology is now fully functional and accessible for patient care.

According to official sources, with dedicated efforts of Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, Dean of Children’s Hospital Multan, the machine has been successfully activated. The hospital administration has also ensured the availability of all required reagents and materials.

This diagnostic facility, exclusive to Children’s Hospital Multan, provides Immunophenotyping Tests, essential for the accurate diagnosis and treatment of Acute Leukemia (Blood Cancer) patients.

This milestone is a beacon of hope for blood cancer patients in South Punjab, offering timely and precise diagnostics closer to home. The initiative has been made possible through the unwavering commitment of the Punjab government, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Kamran Asif, sources added.

