Children’s Hospital conducts emergency mock drill with Rescue 1122

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Children’s Hospital Multan organized a comprehensive mock emergency drill in collaboration with Civil Defence & Rescue 1122. The exercise was conducted as part of the government’s contingency plan to train hospital staff, patients, and the public on responding effectively to war or emergency situations.

During the drill, Rescue 1122 teams provided training on firefighting, first aid, evacuation procedures, and accessing emergency shelters. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other hospital staff actively participated in the session.

Dean Dr. Kashif Chishti shared the importance of such exercises, stating

"These training sessions not only enhance hospital preparedness but also raise public awareness about civil defense measures."

At the end of the event, participants paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their unwavering commitment to national safety.