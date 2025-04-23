Children’s Hospital marks World Autism Awareness Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The World Autism Awareness Day was observed with great enthusiasm at Children’s Hospital, here on Wednesday.

The day was observed under the leadership of Dean Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti. The event aimed not only to celebrate children with autism but also to raise public awareness about the condition, its challenges, and the importance of building a more inclusive society.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts socially, and processes information. Signs often appear in early childhood and can vary widely in severity. While some children may have speech delays and difficulty with social interaction, others may show repetitive behaviors or struggle with changes in routine. Autism is not a disease but a lifelong condition that can be managed with proper care, therapy, and community support.

During the event, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti addressed participants and emphasized the need to understand autism beyond misconceptions. “Autism is a different way of experiencing the world, not a flaw. Our responsibility as healthcare providers and citizens is to support and empower these children,” he said.

A special ceremony was organized to mark the day, attended by several senior doctors and healthcare professionals including Professor Dr.

Sohail Arshad, Professor Dr. Waqas Imran, Professor Nuzhat Noreen, Professor Dr. Iram Afzal, Dr. Khalid, Dr. Imran, Dr. Waqas, Dr. Umar, Dr. Kausar, Dr. Haseeb Sargana, Dr. Zulfiqar, Dr. Haroon, Dr. Muaz, and others, along with paramedical staff.

Highlights of the event included a cake-cutting ceremony, distribution of gifts among autistic children, and an awareness walk aimed at educating the public and showing solidarity with families affected by autism.

Doctors at the event emphasized that early diagnosis, behavioral therapy, speech therapy, and family support can significantly improve the quality of life for children with autism. They also highlighted the need for trained teachers, inclusive schools, and public acceptance.

Professor Dr. Sohail Arshad urged society to move beyond sympathy and towards inclusion. “Awareness is the first step. These children have great potential if we provide them the right environment,” he said.

The event concluded with a call to action whic is to spread kindness, eliminate stigma, and work together to create an autism-friendly society where every child can thrive with dignity and respect.